Péter Magyar confirms Ágnes Forsthoffer's candidacy for Parliament Speaker
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- 20 April, 2026
- 13:11
Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party that won Hungary's parliamentary elections, has confirmed Ágnes Forsthoffer as the party's candidate for Speaker of Parliament, Report informs.
"Ágnes Forsthoffer has been nominated by the TISZA Party as Speaker of the National Assembly," Magyar wrote on X.
In Hungary's latest parliamentary elections, the opposition Tisza party secured 141 of the 199 seats in parliament, while the ruling Fidesz party was defeated with 52 seats.
Ágnes Forsthoffer (born in 1980) is a Hungarian politician and entrepreneur. She was elected a member of the Hungarian parliament in 2026 and has served as vice-president of the Tisza party since 2025.
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