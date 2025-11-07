Pete Hegseth says US forces hit vessel trafficking narcotics in Caribbean

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 09:55
    Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said a vessel used to transport drugs in international waters of the Caribbean Sea was destroyed by American forces, Report informs.

    "As we've said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their poisoning of the American people stops. Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth wrote on X.

    According to him, "the vessel was trafficking narcotics" in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. "No US forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists - who were aboard the vessel - were killed."

    "To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs-we will kill you," Hegseth concluded.

    Pentaqon rəhbəri narkotik yüklü daha bir katerin vurulduğunu açıqlayıb
    США нанесли удар по еще одному судну с наркотиками в Карибском море

