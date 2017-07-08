 Top
    Peskov: Putin and Erdogan discussed "Turkish Stream"

    He described communication between presidents of the two countries as intensive

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of TurkeyRecep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed implementation of the Turkish Stream project at G20 summit in Hamburg.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

    "The clock was thoroughly compare notes on implementation of the Turkish Stream, construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, a separate conversation was held in private on Syria”, - Peskov said.

    He described communication between presidents of the two countries as "intensive".

