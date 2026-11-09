Peskov: Abu Dhabi talks to take place without European trio

European representatives will not take part in the trilateral talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Abu Dhabi, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian media, cited by Report.

"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with the Europeans, as do the Ukrainians. They are apparently working out their own coordination mechanism," he said.

Earlier today, Politico reported that national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France and Germany would be "nearby" during the talks in Abu Dhabi, with further involvement by the countries to be determined as the negotiations progress.