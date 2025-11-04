Peru severs diplomatic relations with Mexico

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 08:02
    The Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico after former Prime Minister Betsy Chavez, accused of organizing a coup, is taking refuge in its embassy in Lima, Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Cela announced, Report informs via TASS.

    "Today, we learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betsy Chavez, an alleged accomplice in the coup d'etat attempted by former President Pedro Castillo, has been granted asylum at the residence of the Mexican ambassador to Peru. In light of this unfriendly act, and given the repeated interference of the current and former presidents of Mexico in the country's internal affairs, the Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico," the foreign minister said at a press conference.

    The minister noted that Peruvian authorities expect to continue providing consular services to their citizens in Mexico. Lima has not yet received any notifications from Mexico City regarding Chavez's status.

