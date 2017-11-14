Pentagon: United Nations allows US to fight in Syria

© AFP 2017 / EMMANUEL DUNAND

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations allowed the US to enter the territory of Syria, since it adopted resolutions against the terrorist group ISIS banned in Russia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Pentagon head Jim Mattis said.

"UN stated that we can gun for ISIS", Mattis told reporters answering a question regarding legal grounds for the presence of the United States in Syria.

As U.S.-backed and Russian-backed forces battle to retake the remaining pockets of Islamic State-held terrain, Mattis said the U.S. military’s longer-term objective would be to prevent the return of an “ISIS 2.0.”

“We’re not just going to walk away right now before the Geneva process has traction,” he added.

Notably, the UN Security Council did not allow the US for military operations in Syria.