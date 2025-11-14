Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 08:35
    Pentagon presents Trump with options for potential operations in Venezuela

    The US military has presented President Donald Trump with updated options for potential operations in Venezuela, including strikes on land, Report informs referring to CBS.

    According to the sources, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and other senior officials briefed the president on military options for the coming days. However, no final decision has been made, the broadcaster noted.

    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists at a briefing on Wednesday that the US planned to continue using force aimed at what she said was preventing drug trafficking in the Caribbean region.

    The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that a carrier strike group led by USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier had entered the US Southern Command area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean region. The agency added that "these forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

