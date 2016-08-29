No shooting at Los Angeles airport, false alarm - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Reports of a gunman opening fire that turned out to be false caused panicked evacuations at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night, while flights to and from the airport saw major delays.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, around 9pm local time in Los Angeles, reports began popping up of a shooting at the Los Angeles International Airport, LAX.

Within about 30 minutes, LAPD confirmed that there had been no shooting, no victims, and the emergency was called off.

Airport officials said that a person wearing a Zorro costume was detained during the incident, but it wasn't yet clear whether the person had any connection to the evacuation.

***09:23

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report informs referring to the BBC, Los Angeles police spokesman Andy Neiman said Sunday night that the reports were spurred by loud noises only, and police are still investigating to find the source of them.

The reports caused people to pour on to sidewalks and out on to the tarmac at the airport.

Later, people could be seen walking back into the airport and flights starting to take off again.

Earlier on Sunday night the police said in a tweet they were searching the airport and that all precautions were being taken to ensure the public's safety.

The airport said that the departure and arrival levels of the Central Terminal Area were closed and advised passengers to contact airlines to check the status of any flights.