    Passenger train crash killed 15, injured 250 people in South Africa

    The train with passengers derailed and caught on fire

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of injured people as a result of train crash in South Africa reached 260 people, 12 people became victims of the accident.

    Report informs referring to foreign media.

    Several injured people are in critical conditions. 

    The collision of train with truck occurred between residential areas Hennenman and Kroonstad. After collision several train cars derailed and caught on fire.

    The train bound for Johannesburg from Port Elizabeth carried 713 passengers. 

