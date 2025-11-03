Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in Rome

Part of the medieval Torre dei Conti in Rome collapsed on Thursday during renovations, Report informs referring to Euronews.

Firefighters rescued four workers, with rescue operations ongoing.

The tower, built in 1238 by Pope Innocent III and located near the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Rome's historic centre, was undergoing restoration funded by Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan when the partial collapse occurred around 11:30 (GMT+1).

Rome Fire Brigade deployed three operational teams, two ladder trucks and specialist units to the scene. Three workers trapped atop the tower were evacuated through a door using ladder trucks, while a fourth worker was extracted from the structure.

Initial updates indicated one person remained beneath the rubble as rescue operations continued.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri arrived at the site as local police from the I Centro Group closed pedestrian and vehicular traffic along Via dei Fori Imperiali to facilitate emergency response. The Capitoline Superintendency also attended the scene.

The tower had been abandoned for years before the current renovation project began. Authorities have not released details on the extent of structural damage or the cause of the collapse.

The incident occurred in one of Rome's most visited areas, adjacent to the Imperial Forums archaeological site in the heart of the Italian capital's historic district.