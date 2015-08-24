​Park Geun-hye: North Korea must apologize

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea has suspended North Korea in laying the landmines which maimed the soldiers earlier this month as they were patrolling the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the heavily fortified border. North also denies shelling the South on Thursday, an incident which prompted return artillery fire from the South.

Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the President Park Geun-hye.

"We need a clear apology and measures to prevent a recurrence of these provocations and tense situations," said Ms Park according to a statement released by her office.

"Otherwise, this government will take appropriate steps and continue loudspeaker broadcasts.

"If the talks are successful and productive, we will do everything for peace on the Korean peninsula", - the president promised.