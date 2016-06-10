Paris City hall: France braced for unprecedented security measures at Euro 2016

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ France will ensure an unprecedented strict security regime at the Euro 2016.

Report informs citing BBC, Sports Minister Patrick Kanner said.

"The sporting event has never before been so much protected. A hundred percent precaution measures have been taken but a zero risk, naturally, doesn't exist," the Sports Minister said in a live broadcast of RTL radio station, reports Tass.

Since the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks in the country, the French authorities have hosted a lot of large sporting events without any incidents amid the existing emergency regime, he said.

Overall, 77,000 police officers, civil defense personnel and 13,000 private security agents will provide security at the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

"Naturally, a terrorist threat exists on the territory of the entire country. However, no direct threat to the 2016 Euro Cup has been revealed," Kanner said.

The Euro 2016 will be held in France between June 10 and July 10 with matches to be played in 10 different locations, namely in Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

France imposed an emergency regime countrywide after radical Islamists carried out a series of terror attacks on November 13, 2015, killing 130 and wounding over 400 people. The Stade de France stadium in the Paris suburb of Saint Denis was the terrorists' first target.

Stade de France will host the Euro 2016 opening and final matches.