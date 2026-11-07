Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner to travel to China's space station
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- 07 November, 2026
- 09:19
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A Pakistani astronaut will become the first foreign national to travel to China's space station as part of the Shenzhou-24 mission in 2026.
According to Report, citing Reuters, which quoted the China Manned Space Agency, the astronaut will join the mission as a payload specialist.
The flight will take place under bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The astronaut's name has not yet been disclosed. In September, a representative of Pakistan's space agency told Reuters that pilots Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood had been undergoing training in Beijing for several months ahead of the mission.
Pakistanlı kosmonavt ilk dəfə Çinin orbital stansiyasına yola düşəcək
Пакистанский космонавт впервые отправится на китайскую орбитальную станцию
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