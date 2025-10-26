Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 09:16
    Pakistan seizes narcotics worth over $64M in major anti-smuggling operation

    Pakistani authorities have foiled a major drug smuggling attempt and seized narcotics valued at more than 18 billion rupees (about $64.06 million) in the country's southwest Balochistan province, said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Report informs via Xinhua.

    The Customs Enforcement Wing of the FBR said in a statement on Saturday evening, a truck was intercepted by a Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) team in Noshki district of Balochistan.

    "Upon detailed examination, a modified fuel tank was found containing concealed boxes filled with narcotic substances," the statement said.

    Authorities recovered about 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, from the vehicle, and also arrested two suspects.

    The statement added that the operation was part of Pakistan's continuing crackdown on cross-border smuggling and international narcotics trafficking networks exploiting the country's border routes.

    Earlier this week, Pakistan's naval forces also seized narcotics valued at over 972 million U.S. dollars from sailboats in the Arabian Sea.

