Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike Taliban

Islamabad has voiced concern over over the developments on Pakistan-Afghan border.

"Unprovoked firing and raids along Pak-Afghan border by the Taliban Government is a serious provocation," Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

"Pakistan's befitting response and strikes are against Taliban infrastructure and to neutralize Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil.

Our defensive response is not targeted towards peace loving Afghan civilian population. Unlike Taliban Forces, we are exercising extreme caution in our defensive responses to avoid loss of civilian lives.

We expect Taliban Government to take concrete measures against terrorist elements and their perpetrators that wish to derail Pak-Afghan relations.

Pakistan will take all possible measures to defend its own territory, sovereignty and its people," the post reads.