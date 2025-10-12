Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike Taliban

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 14:04
    Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike Taliban

    Islamabad has voiced concern over over the developments on Pakistan-Afghan border.

    "Unprovoked firing and raids along Pak-Afghan border by the Taliban Government is a serious provocation," Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

    "Pakistan's befitting response and strikes are against Taliban infrastructure and to neutralize Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil.

    Our defensive response is not targeted towards peace loving Afghan civilian population. Unlike Taliban Forces, we are exercising extreme caution in our defensive responses to avoid loss of civilian lives.

    We expect Taliban Government to take concrete measures against terrorist elements and their perpetrators that wish to derail Pak-Afghan relations.

    Pakistan will take all possible measures to defend its own territory, sovereignty and its people," the post reads.

    Pakistan Afghanistan border clashes Mohammed Ishaq Dar
    Pakistan XİN: "Taliban"dan fərqli olaraq, müki əhalini hədəfə almırıq

    Latest News

    15:47

    Ankara and Damascus mull security issues

    Region
    15:32

    2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:22

    23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militants

    Other countries
    15:11

    Tel Aviv airport to close for cargo aircraft during Trump's visit

    Other countries
    14:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in Pirallahi

    Individual sports
    14:46

    Media: Iran won't attend Gaza summit in Egypt

    Region
    14:18

    Media: Hamas may hand over 20 hostages to Israel as early as October 12

    Other countries
    14:04

    Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike Taliban

    Other countries
    13:54

    Peskov: Possible Tomahawk deliveries cause concern

    Region
    All News Feed