Pakistan refutes rumors of Imran Khan's death in prison

Pakistan has denied rumors of the death of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving a prison sentence, Report informs referring to Geo News.

Adiala jail administration on Wednesday dismissed circulating rumours claiming the PTI founder had been moved out of the facility, insisting he remained inside the prison and was in good health.

"There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail," officials from the Rawalpindi prison said in a statement, adding: "He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention".

The officials further clarified that speculation about his health was "baseless", stressing that the PTI founder's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.