Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers
Other countries
- 10 October, 2025
- 09:56
Pakistan's security forces have neutralized 30 militants involved in the October 7 ambush on a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, which killed 9 soldiers and two officers, the military said in a statement on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
