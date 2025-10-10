Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers

    10 October, 2025
    • 09:56
    Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers

    Pakistan's security forces have neutralized 30 militants involved in the October 7 ambush on a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, which killed 9 soldiers and two officers, the military said in a statement on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Pakistanda hərbi konvoya hücumda iştirak etmiş 30 terrorçu öldürülüb
    Пакистан ликвидировал 30 террористов, причастных к нападению на правительственные войска

