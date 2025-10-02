Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Pakistan condemns Israel's interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 09:06
    Pakistan condemns Israel's interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

    Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla and detention of international activists "in flagrant violation of international law," Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar said on X, Report informs.

    "We demand an immediate ceasefire, lifting of blockade, swift release of activists and unhindered aid to Gaza. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their quest for an independent, sovereign State based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," the foreign minister said.

