Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss petroleum product exports to Armenia

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia via Georgia during a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the call, the ministers reviewed the current state and future prospects of friendly and strategic partnership relations between the two countries. Contribution of active political dialogue at the highest level, as well as intensive mutual visits, to further strengthening bilateral ties was emphasized. The importance of expanding high-level political contacts in the coming year was also highlighted.

The sides discussed trade and communication issues in the region and welcomed ongoing efforts in this direction. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached on tariff issues related to the export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia through Georgia and underlined the importance of continuing work in this area. Bayramov thanked the Georgian leadership for resolving the issue promptly.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues and conveyed their sincere New Year greetings, expressing confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia would further strengthen in the year ahead.