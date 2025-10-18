Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire
Other countries
- 18 October, 2025
- 09:41
The ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been extended, the Dawn newspaper said, citing a high-ranking diplomatic source, Report informs via TASS.
"The temporary ceasefire has been extended at the request of the Afghan Taliban," the source said.
According to the source, the Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha, which is expected to host conflict settlement talks.
The Afghani delegation will arrive in the Qatari capital city on Saturday. The ceasefire will remain in force until the talks are over, the source added.
The Pakistani foreign ministry said on October 15 that Pakistan and Afghanistan had reached a temporary ceasefire for the next 48 hours.
The ceasefire came into force from 1:00 p.m. GMT on that day.
Latest News
10:41
Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:32
ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment FundFinance
10:28
Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:23
Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
10:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of IndependenceDomestic policy
10:17
TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
10:05
Photo
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps upMilitary
10:00
Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict periodForeign policy
09:49
Video