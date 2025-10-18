Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire

    Other countries
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 09:41
    Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire

    The ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been extended, the Dawn newspaper said, citing a high-ranking diplomatic source, Report informs via TASS.

    "The temporary ceasefire has been extended at the request of the Afghan Taliban," the source said.

    According to the source, the Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha, which is expected to host conflict settlement talks.

    The Afghani delegation will arrive in the Qatari capital city on Saturday. The ceasefire will remain in force until the talks are over, the source added.

    The Pakistani foreign ministry said on October 15 that Pakistan and Afghanistan had reached a temporary ceasefire for the next 48 hours.

    The ceasefire came into force from 1:00 p.m. GMT on that day.

    Pakistan Afghanistan ceasefire
    KİV: Pakistan və Əfqanıstan arasında atəşkəsin müddəti uzadılıb
    Dawn: Пакистан и Афганистан продлили режим прекращения огня

    Latest News

    10:41

    Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:32

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    10:28

    Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Domestic policy
    10:17

    TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    10:05
    Photo

    AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

    Military
    10:00

    Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict period

    Foreign policy
    09:49
    Video

    Azerbaijani culture promoted in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed