    Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countries

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 09:30
    A total of 154 Palestinian prisoners who will be released from Israeli prisons under the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip are to be deported to other countries, Hamas-affiliated Office for Palestinian Prisoners Affairs said on its Telegram channel.

    According to Report, which cites the published lists, a total of 250 individuals sentenced to life imprisonment and long terms in Israel will be sent outside the Palestinian territories after their release. Among them are supporters of the Fatah and Hamas movements, the Islamic Jihad organization, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group.

    Hamas Israel prisoners
    150-dən çox fələstinli məhbus digər ölkələrə deportasiya ediləcək
    Свыше 150 палестинских заключенных будут депортированы в другие страны

