OSCE Secretary General calls for resumption of negotiations on Ukraine

The Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioğlu expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would lead to the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and called on the parties to resume negotiations.

As Report informs, citing Russian media, he stated this at a press conference in Vienna.

"Diplomatic engagement both between allies and partners, as well as adversaries, is more important today than ever. I hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to the end of the war. I call on the parties to resume negotiations and agree on confidence-building measures, including the release of prisoners," said Sinirlioğlu.

According to him, resuming dialogue and diplomatic engagement is a key step toward reducing tensions and finding a sustainable solution to the conflict. The OSCE is ready to support the negotiation process and facilitate the implementation of confidence-building agreements between the parties, Sinirlioğlu noted.