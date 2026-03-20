Orbán: Energy supplies from Azerbaijan are very important for Hungary

Amid disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline and overall instability in the global energy market, energy supplies from Azerbaijan are of great importance to Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, Report informs.

"I recently spoke with the President of Azerbaijan. I have direct contacts with all the region's leaders – UAE, Qatar, and also Azerbaijan – and we continue our cooperation," he said.

According to Orbán, Hungary's partners in the region provide genuine support in the current situation.

"They are not only friendly and hospitable. They offer real fraternal support, which we value very highly," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Hungary imports both oil and gas from Azerbaijan. Besides, Hungarian companies MOL and MVM hold stakes in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil block and the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in the Caspian Sea.