Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Orbán: Energy supplies from Azerbaijan are very important for Hungary

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 10:46
    Orbán: Energy supplies from Azerbaijan are very important for Hungary

    Amid disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline and overall instability in the global energy market, energy supplies from Azerbaijan are of great importance to Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, Report informs.

    "I recently spoke with the President of Azerbaijan. I have direct contacts with all the region's leaders – UAE, Qatar, and also Azerbaijan – and we continue our cooperation," he said.

    According to Orbán, Hungary's partners in the region provide genuine support in the current situation.

    "They are not only friendly and hospitable. They offer real fraternal support, which we value very highly," the Prime Minister emphasized.

    Hungary imports both oil and gas from Azerbaijan. Besides, Hungarian companies MOL and MVM hold stakes in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil block and the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in the Caspian Sea.

    Viktor Orban energy market
    Viktor Orban: Azərbaycandan enerji təchizatı Macarıstan üçün çox vacibdir
    Виктор Орбан: Поставки энергоресурсов из Азербайджана очень важны для Венгрии

    Latest News

    11:22

    EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery

    Other countries
    10:59

    UN office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr

    Foreign policy
    10:52

    UAE says it dismantled 'terrorist network' funded by Iran and Hezbollah

    Other countries
    10:46

    Orbán: Energy supplies from Azerbaijan are very important for Hungary

    Other countries
    10:34

    Hungary and Slovenia to build pipeline to transport gas from Italy

    Other countries
    10:29
    Photo

    Serbia–North Macedonia gas interconnector construction to start this year

    Other countries
    10:16

    US greenlights $16B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan

    Other countries
    10:03

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed