One of rebel leaders killed in Colombia

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ A leader of the ELN, Colombia's last remaining active rebel force, has been killed in an operation by security forces, Report informs citing the TASS, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday.

"I congratulate our Public Forces for neutralizing Alvaro Gelves Ortega, alias Jairo, 1st leader of the ELN's Jose Antonio Galan Front," Santos wrote on Twitter.

The operation took place in the south of the country's northern Bolivar department.