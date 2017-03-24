 Top
    Close photo mode

    One of rebel leaders killed in Colombia

    President of Colombia congratulated police on successful operation

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ A leader of the ELN, Colombia's last remaining active rebel force, has been killed in an operation by security forces, Report informs citing the TASS, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday.

    "I congratulate our Public Forces for neutralizing Alvaro Gelves Ortega, alias Jairo, 1st leader of the ELN's Jose Antonio Galan Front," Santos wrote on Twitter.
    The operation took place in the south of the country's northern Bolivar department.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi