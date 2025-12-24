Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    One killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes near Kharkiv

    Other countries
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 15:12
    One killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes near Kharkiv

    One person was killed, and 11 others were injured in missile strikes carried out by Russian forces on a suburb of Kharkiv, local authorities said, Report informs.

    According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, all the injured have been hospitalized and are receiving qualified medical care.

    Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Russian forces launched a series of targeted strikes on a thermal power plant located in a nearby suburb of the city.

    He noted that the attack caused a significant drop in electricity voltage in Kharkiv, which directly affected heat supply and the operation of public transport.

    Kharkiv Russian forces Oleh Syniehubov Ihor Terekhov
    Rusiya Xarkova hücum edib, ölən və yaralananlar var
    В результате авиаударов РФ по пригороду Харькова погиб один человек, 11 пострадали

