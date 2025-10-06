Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    One dead in Qinghai, hundreds evacuated as China's rescue in Everest area continues

    Other countries
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 14:45
    One dead in Qinghai, hundreds evacuated as China's rescue in Everest area continues

    One person has been reported dead in the wake of the sudden blizzard that engulfed Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend, as rescuers continue to evacuate hundreds of hikers from the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, according to official media, Report informs.

    At noon on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV said that one hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness on Sunday in the Laohugou area of Qinghai province's Haibei prefecture.

    As of Monday morning, 137 hikers had been safely evacuated from the area – known for its complex terrain and unpredictable weather – after Haibei prefecture deployed more than 300 rescuers and two drones to search the area.

    Mount Everest hikers blizzard Qinghai
    Çində 137 turist dağda köməksiz vəziyyətdə qalıb, bir nəfər ölüb
    В Китае 137 туристов оказались в ловушке в горах Цинхай, один человек погиб

    Latest News

    16:04
    Photo

    Kyrgyz President Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    15:51

    MFA spox: Iran has no plans to enter talks with US

    Region
    15:36

    Dutch PM Dick Schoof arrives in Ukraine

    Region
    15:20

    Azerbaijan secures another bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    15:09

    Erdogan: Türkiye's population may exceed 88M by 2030

    Region
    14:56

    ING revises its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026

    Finance
    14:51

    New Lithuanian PM arrives in Kyiv on first visit abroad

    Other countries
    14:45

    One dead in Qinghai, hundreds evacuated as China's rescue in Everest area continues

    Other countries
    14:34

    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    Individual sports
    All News Feed