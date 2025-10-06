One dead in Qinghai, hundreds evacuated as China's rescue in Everest area continues

One person has been reported dead in the wake of the sudden blizzard that engulfed Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend, as rescuers continue to evacuate hundreds of hikers from the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, according to official media, Report informs.

At noon on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV said that one hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness on Sunday in the Laohugou area of Qinghai province's Haibei prefecture.

As of Monday morning, 137 hikers had been safely evacuated from the area – known for its complex terrain and unpredictable weather – after Haibei prefecture deployed more than 300 rescuers and two drones to search the area.