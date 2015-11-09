Officials say, over 50 Daesh fighters killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 fighters affiliated with the Daesh militant group were killed Saturday night in an operation carried out by Afghan security forces in the eastern Nangarhar province, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, Afghan officials said Monday.

The operation was conducted in Nangarhar’s Achin district and surrounding areas, where Daesh militants, according to provincial police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal, have established bases and are running a number of training camps.

He added that another 28 Daesh fighters had been killed in the district -- and eight others injured -- in a firefight with security forces last Wednesday.

"The anti-Daesh offensive will continue until their last hideout is destroyed," Mashriqiwal said.

Afghan security forces reportedly launched a counter-offensive last week in a bid to regain Daesh-controlled areas after the militants made advances in the district and attacked a number of security posts.