Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, has expressed support for regulating the issue of granting weapons to civilians through legislation, emphasizing the importance of clearly defining weapon types in the law and classifying them properly.

Speaking to Report, Anton Strashko, an official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, commented on Minister Klymenko's proposal to allow citizens to carry weapons for self‑defense.

He noted that the minister's main emphasis was on establishing a system to ensure proper training for those seeking permission to purchase authorized weapons.

"This means undergoing appropriate training, passing an exam, and obtaining a weapons permit. Accordingly, Ukraine must have the necessary infrastructure for this – particularly facilities for training and shooting practice, such as shooting ranges. The Ministry supports the creation of this system," the official said.

Strashko added that preparation is not only about safe handling of weapons: "It is also about psychological readiness. In the near future, the Minister of Internal Affairs plans to hold consultations with the public, experts in the field, media, veterans, members of parliament, and all interested parties."

The official further noted that a draft law on the matter is already in the Verkhovna Rada, and the parliament will decide on the details regarding permitting civilians to use weapons.