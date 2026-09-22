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    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 10:58
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack

    The office of Azerbaijani police chief of Pavlohrad, a city in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, Lieutenant Colonel Rustam Valiyev, has been targeted by a drone attack.

    According to Report's Eastern Europe Bureau, several drones targeted the police chief's office during the attack.

    The office and the entire floor were completely destroyed.

    Valiyev was not injured as he left the office as soon as he sensed the danger. None of the police officers at the station were killed or injured.

    Rustam Valiyev has been the police chief of Pavlohrad for nearly three years. He is originally from Azerbaijan's Salyan district.

    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack
    Office of Azerbaijani police chief in Ukraine's Pavlohrad hit by drone attack

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Drone attack
    Photo
    Pavloqradın azərbaycanlı polis rəisinin iş otağı dronla vurulub
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    Video
    Дроны атаковали кабинет азербайджанца - начальника полиции Павлограда

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