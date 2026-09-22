The office of Azerbaijani police chief of Pavlohrad, a city in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, Lieutenant Colonel Rustam Valiyev, has been targeted by a drone attack.

According to Report's Eastern Europe Bureau, several drones targeted the police chief's office during the attack.

The office and the entire floor were completely destroyed.

Valiyev was not injured as he left the office as soon as he sensed the danger. None of the police officers at the station were killed or injured.

Rustam Valiyev has been the police chief of Pavlohrad for nearly three years. He is originally from Azerbaijan's Salyan district.