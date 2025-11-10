Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Number of flights delayed due to US shutdown exceeds 10,000 in day

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 09:08
    Number of flights delayed due to US shutdown exceeds 10,000 in day

    Over 2,700 flights were canceled and more than 10,000 were delayed in the United States on November 9 due to an air traffic controller shortage caused by the partial government shutdown, setting a record since it started, Report informs via Reuters.

    Earlier reports indicated 2,183 canceled and 7,000 delayed flights.

    Due to the shutdown, the US administration announced restrictions on air traffic volumes at several major airports across the country.

    The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare.

    The parties accuse each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes and an agreement is yet to be reached.

    Over 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday in the US amid an air traffic controller shortage due to a partial government shutdown. This data is provided by the specialized portal FlightAware, Report informs.

    According to its information, 2,183 flights were canceled on November 9, with over 7,000 more experiencing delays. On Saturday, airlines had to cancel more than 1,500 flights.

    Due to the shutdown, the US administration announced restrictions on air traffic volumes at several major airports across the country. The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare. The parties accuse each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes and an agreement is yet to be reached.

    flights United States government shutdown
    ABŞ-də şatdauna görə bir gündə gecikən aviareyslərin sayı 10 mini keçib - YENİLƏNİB
    В США число задержанных на фоне шатдауна авиарейсов превысило 10 тыс. за день - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    09:08

    Number of flights delayed due to US shutdown exceeds 10,000 in day

    Other countries
    09:00

    US Senate breaks Democratic filibuster in key vote toward reopening government

    Other countries
    08:45

    Tim Davie resigns as BBC director general after accusations of ‘serious and systemic' bias in coverage

    Other countries
    08:35

    Trump says US authorities will pay citizens $2,000 'dividends' from tariffs

    Other countries
    08:12

    US Senate advances plan to end historic shutdown in bipartisan breakthrough

    Other countries
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated with festive event in Toronto

    Diaspora
    17:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran hosts reception marking Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    17:00
    Photo

    Event in Strasbourg marks fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    16:37

    China's commercial rocket maker puts two satellites into orbit

    Other countries
    All News Feed