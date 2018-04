Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean leader Kim Jong-un banned Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Report informs, referring to Anadolu, Kim Jong-un stressing that his father’s mother was born in Christmas day and added: “Instead of worshipping Jesus, go and commemorate my grandma”.

Notably, his grandmother Kim Jong-suk is considered as “the Sacred Mother of the Revolution”. Communist activist Kim Jong-suk has Japanese roots.