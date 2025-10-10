Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced today
Other countries
- 10 October, 2025
- 09:30
The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, according to the award's official website, Report informs.
This year, 338 candidates have been nominated for the prestigious prize, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.
Among the nominees is US President Donald Trump, who hopes to become the first American leader to win the prize since Barack Obama in 2009.
Last year's laureate was Japan's national organization Nihon Hidankyo, which represents atomic bomb survivors.
Latest News
10:10
One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in DushanbeForeign policy
10:07
Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of StateForeign policy
09:56
Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiersOther countries
09:49
Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA sessionForeign policy
09:48
Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%Energy
09:44
2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in ParisFootball
09:30
Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced todayOther countries
09:25
CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)Finance
09:22