Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced today

The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, according to the award's official website, Report informs.

This year, 338 candidates have been nominated for the prestigious prize, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

Among the nominees is US President Donald Trump, who hopes to become the first American leader to win the prize since Barack Obama in 2009.

Last year's laureate was Japan's national organization Nihon Hidankyo, which represents atomic bomb survivors.