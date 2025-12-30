Ukraine needs US weapons above all air defense systems, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that without American weapons, Ukraine would not be able to win the war. He made the statement in an interview with Fox News, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy highlighted that without US support, Ukraine's Defense Forces would be unable to protect the country's airspace, which remains extremely challenging even now. That is why American assistance in air defense is critically important.

The president noted that Russia launches hundreds of drones and missiles, while Ukraine still lacks sufficient air defense systems.

"We are also using American weapons on the front line. Without them, we will not be able to win," he said.