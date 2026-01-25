Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UK to create new 'British FBI' police service

    Other countries
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 11:24
    UK to create new 'British FBI' police service

    Britain's government said on Saturday it will create a new National Police Service, described as a "British FBI", to modernise policing and deal with terrorism, fraud, organised crime and other complex criminal activity, Report informs via Reuters.

    The new force will bring together the work of the National Crime Agency, which investigates serious organised crime such as drug smuggling and people trafficking, with other country-wide roles like counter-terrorism and national road policing.

    Once appointed, its chief - the National Crime Commissioner - will be the most senior officer in the country. Currently, the head of London's Metropolitan Police is Britain's highest-ranking law enforcement official.

    Creation of the National Police Service will form part of major police reforms the government is due to unveil on Monday, which it is casting as the biggest shake-up in policing since Robert Peel established the first professional force in 1829.

    "The current policing model was built for a different century," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the UK's interior minister, said in a statement.

    "We will create a new National Police Service – dubbed 'the British FBI' - deploying world class talent and state of the art technology to track down and catch dangerous criminals," she said, likening it to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    There are currently 43 local police forces in England and Wales, with some holding national roles, such as the London police, which is responsible for counter-terrorism.

    Mahmood said the shake-up would allow local forces to focus on dealing with everyday offences, such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, and catching criminals in their areas.

    It is also expected that, as part of the changes announced on Monday, the government will cut the overall number of forces in Britain in a move to save money and reduce crime.

    FBI United Kingdom
    Britaniyada FTB-nin analoqu yaradılır
    Великобритания создает свой аналог ФБР

    Latest News

    11:52

    Five killed in Pakistan amid cold wave

    Other countries
    11:24

    UK to create new 'British FBI' police service

    Other countries
    11:07

    Myanmar holds its last election round with the army already certain to keep control

    Other countries
    10:51
    Photo

    Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on Bahrain visit

    Milli Majlis
    17:54

    Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect released

    Other countries
    17:41

    US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups

    Other countries
    17:35

    PM: Contract with TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips to allow Libya to attract $20B in investment

    Energy
    17:26

    Jacquemus names his grandmother as brand's first ambassador

    Interesting
    17:10

    Axios: Third round of US, Russia, Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi next week

    Other countries
    All News Feed