    Other countries
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 12:43
    More than 1,600 houses remain without heating in Kyiv after Russian attack

    In the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, residents of 1,676 high-rise buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24.

    As Report informs, this was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel.

    He noted that since yesterday evening, utility workers and energy specialists have restored heat supply to more than 1,600 buildings.

    "As a result of damage to critical infrastructure, yesterday almost 6,000 buildings in the capital were again left without heat. Most of them have already been connected twice or attempts were made to connect them to the heating system after the attacks on January 9 and 20," Klitschko wrote.

    He added that utility workers continue their efforts to fully restore heat supply in the capital.

    Due to shelling by Russian forces on January 20, over 5,600 high-rise buildings in Kyiv were left without heat.

    Rusiyanın hücumundan sonra Kiyevdə 1600-dən çox ev istiliksiz qalıb
    В Киеве после атаки РФ без тепла остаются более 1,6 тыс. домов

