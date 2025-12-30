About €30M stolen in major German bank robbery

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 30 December, 2025
    18:04
    Burglars stole about €30 million ($35.2 million) worth of loot after breaking into about 3,200 safety deposit boxes in the vault of a bank in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen, according to investigators and security sources, Report informs via DPA.

    More than 2,500 clients were affected, the sources said on Tuesday, potentially making it one of the largest such bank robberies in modern German history.

    The break-in was discovered early on Monday after a fire alarm was triggered.

    On Tuesday, around 200 concerned customers gathered outside the branch seeking information about their valuables and some tried to force their way into the bank, prompting police to declare the branch shut.

