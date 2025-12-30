About €30M stolen in major German bank robbery
Other countries
- 30 December, 2025
- 18:04
Burglars stole about €30 million ($35.2 million) worth of loot after breaking into about 3,200 safety deposit boxes in the vault of a bank in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen, according to investigators and security sources, Report informs via DPA.
More than 2,500 clients were affected, the sources said on Tuesday, potentially making it one of the largest such bank robberies in modern German history.
The break-in was discovered early on Monday after a fire alarm was triggered.
On Tuesday, around 200 concerned customers gathered outside the branch seeking information about their valuables and some tried to force their way into the bank, prompting police to declare the branch shut.
Latest News
18:33
Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treatyRegion
18:21
SOFAZ sees gold as strategic reserve, not short-term incomeFinance
18:04
About €30M stolen in major German bank robberyOther countries
17:52
Ukraine needs US weapons above all air defense systems, Zelenskyy saysOther countries
17:51
South Korea's President Lee to visit ChinaOther countries
17:49
AZAL signs lease agreements for three new Airbus aircraftInfrastructure
17:46
AZAL places 50M manats deposit in International Bank of AzerbaijanFinance
17:40
AZAL registers new subsidiary in Alat Free Economic ZoneBusiness
17:37