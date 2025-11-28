Ninety dead in Indonesia as monsoon triggers severe floods
Other countries
- 28 November, 2025
- 11:04
Severe flooding and landslides have killed at least 90 people in Indonesia this week as unusually intense monsoon rains slammed the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, Report informs via BBC.
Dramatic footage shows the deluge bursting river banks, residents inching through chest-deep waters, and vehicles and homes almost entirely submerged in brown, flooded streets - with only parts of their roofs left visible.
Rescuers are racing to bring more people to safety, but power cuts and mudslides have hampered their search efforts.
Latest News
11:43
Ambassador: Activating dialogue, exchange of practices within OTS of paramount importanceMedia
11:37
Kazakhstan to host 8th meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Media and InformationMedia
11:28
Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5, Russian state media saysRegion
11:15
Photo
Baku hosting 7th meeting of OTS Ministers on Media and InformationMedia
11:15
Global competition demands faster decision-making, Azerbaijani minister saysSocial security
11:04
Ninety dead in Indonesia as monsoon triggers severe floodsOther countries
10:57
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Albania on National DayForeign policy
10:48
Turkic states plan to establish Union of Journalists within OTSMedia
10:43