    Ninety dead in Indonesia as monsoon triggers severe floods

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 11:04
    Ninety dead in Indonesia as monsoon triggers severe floods

    Severe flooding and landslides have killed at least 90 people in Indonesia this week as unusually intense monsoon rains slammed the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, Report informs via BBC.

    Dramatic footage shows the deluge bursting river banks, residents inching through chest-deep waters, and vehicles and homes almost entirely submerged in brown, flooded streets - with only parts of their roofs left visible.

    Rescuers are racing to bring more people to safety, but power cuts and mudslides have hampered their search efforts.

    İndoneziyada daşqınlar səbəbindən ölənlərin sayı 80 nəfəri ötüb
    В Индонезии число погибших из-за наводнений превысило 80 человек

