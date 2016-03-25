Nigerian troops free 800 Boko Haram hostages

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nigerian troops have freed more than 800 people held by Boko Haram Islamist fighters in multiple villages in the country’s restive north-east, the army said, Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.

All the hostages were rescued in Borno state, with 520 recovered in Kusumma village on Tuesday after a confrontation with Boko Haram fighters, and a further 309 from 11 other villages under the Islamist group’s control.

“The gallant troops cleared the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists hibernating in Kala Balge general area,” army spokesman Sani Usman said in a statement, adding that 22 terrorists were killed.

Three Islamists were killed and one was captured alive during the second raid on the 11 villages, he said.

Usman said items recovered included arms, axes and a motorcycle.

The military operations came on the same day that Boko Haram abducted 16 women, including two girls, in neighbouring Adamawa state.