New Zealand reimposes sanctions on Iran over nuclear non-compliance

    New Zealand is reimposing sanctions on Iran due to concerns about Iran's non-compliance with its nuclear obligations, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The statement said the reimposition of United Nations sanctions is a result of Iran not complying with the terms of the internationally recognized Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which was signed in 2015, and will take effect on October 18.

    The announcement comes after Britain, France and Germany also reimposed the UN sanctions citing Iranian breaches, and after Australia in August accused Iran of directing two antisemitic arson attacks in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne and gave Tehran's ambassador seven days to leave the country.

    The sanctions introduce a range of restrictions including an asset freeze and travel bans for sanctioned persons, import and export bans on certain nuclear and military goods, and a duty on New Zealanders to exercise vigilance in dealings with Iran, it added.

    "This reimposition of UN-mandated sanctions reflects the international community's deep concerns about Iran's non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity," Peters said.

    "New Zealand has consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons from any source. We strongly encourage Iran to re-engage in negotiations and resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency."

    Peters said New Zealand will also be introducing a compulsory registration scheme for New Zealanders who intend to do business with Iran, which comes into effect on February 1, 2026.

    Yeni Zelandiya İrana qarşı sanksiyaları bərpa edib
    Новая Зеландия вновь ввела санкции против Ирана

