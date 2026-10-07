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    New Zealand greenhouse gas levels hit record highs

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    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:00
    New Zealand greenhouse gas levels hit record highs

    New Zealand could be hit with more frequent and intense heatwaves and catastrophic glacier melts in the near future, as greenhouse gas levels hit record highs, a new report about the nation's climate has revealed, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

    Released on Wednesday, the Our Atmosphere and Climate 2026 report shows New Zealand is experiencing mounting climate pressures, which will have wide-reaching implications for the environment, native species and communities.

    "The signal is just becoming clearer … there are multiple indicators that are showing increased warming and the likelihood of climate change," Dr Alison Collins, chief science adviser for the ministry for cities, environment, regions and transport (Mcert) told the Guardian.

    New Zealand's annual average temperature has risen by 1.36C since records began in 1909, and seven of the 10 warmest years on record occurred in the last decade, the report said.

    "Whilst it sounds like a small amount … it is a significant baseline shift that's having ramifications through nature, through our communities, and through businesses and industry," Collins said.

    The report finds that as the climate heats, glaciers are shrinking. New Zealand has roughly 3000 glaciers, and they have shrunk in volume from 56 cubic kilometres in 1997 to 30 cubic kilometres in 2023, the report said.

    Modelling of glacier retreat shows a high risk of further decline on the horizon. Under the "low climate scenario" – which assumes low emissions – glaciers will very likely lose between 14 and 86% of their volume by 2100. Under the "high climate scenario", that figure rises to between 69 and 100% of their volume.

    "We're talking about substantial loss," Collins said.

    Greenhouse gas emissions New Zealand
    В Новой Зеландии уровень парниковых газов достиг рекордных показателей
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