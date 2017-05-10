New South Korean prime minister appointed

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Nak-yon as the next prime minister and will make the official announcement later on Wednesday, Report informs citing the TASS.

Moon Jae-in will also announce appointments to other key posts in the Cabinet and the President's Administration. In particular, the names of the new heads of the National Intelligence Service, the General Staff and the President's guard will be named.

Moon Jae-in has won the presidential election on May 9 in the Republic of Korea, gaining 41.1% of the vote. Given the extraordinary nature of the plebiscite, he immediately received all the powers without any transition period.