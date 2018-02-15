New South African president elected

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cyril Ramaphosa has become South Africa's president after embattled leader Jacob Zuma resigned.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

He was the only candidate nominated in parliament on Thursday so no vote was needed to make him president. MPs from the ruling African National Congress broke into song at the announcement.

In a speech to parliament, Ramaphosa, 65, said that corruption was on his radar.

The ANC had told Mr Zuma to step down or face a vote of no-confidence.

In a televised statement he said he was quitting with immediate effect but said he disagreed with his party's decision.