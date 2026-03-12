Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    12 March, 2026
    José Ramos-Horta: Historic peace between Baku and Yerevan extremely timely

    The historic peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has proven extremely timely, José Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor, said at the opening ceremony of the XIII Global Baku Forum, according to Report.

    "I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev and the International Nizami Ganjavi Center for inviting us again to Baku. I want to congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in 2026, a well-deserved recognition of his leadership in ending the long-standing conflict with Armenia. I also congratulate Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia. This historic peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia was achieved at a time when the world clearly lacks enlightened leaders advocating for peace," he said.

    Joze Ramuş-Orta: Bakı və İrəvan arasında tarixi sülh zamanında əldə edilib
    Жозе Рамуш-Орта: Исторический мир между Баку и Ереваном оказался чрезвычайно своевременным

