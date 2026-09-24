Nearly 17,000 homes remain without power near Tokyo due to Typhoon Dujuan

Nearly 17,000 residential buildings and apartments in the Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures adjacent to Tokyo remain without electricity due to the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan, Report informs, citing a division of the region's largest energy company, Tokyo Electric Power.

The company stated that efforts are being made to restore the power supply by September 25.

According to local authorities, about 600 residential buildings were seriously damaged in the disaster zone. Disruptions to local railway lines also persist in Chiba prefecture, as authorities inspect the condition of tracks and equipment following large-scale flooding.

The aftermath of the typhoon has left 10 people dead, with four others still considered missing. Most of the fatalities were caused by landslides.