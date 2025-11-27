Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    NATO Secretary General Rutte, Ukraine's defence minister to meet in Brussels

    Other countries
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 20:27
    NATO Secretary General Rutte, Ukraine's defence minister to meet in Brussels

    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on December 1, 2025, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Report informs.

    The meeting will be held behind closed doors - no media access is planned, though photographs will later be posted on NATO's website.

    Ukraynanın müdafiə naziri Brüsseldə NATO Baş katibi ilə görüşəcək
    Министр обороны Украины встретится с генсеком НАТО в Брюсселе

