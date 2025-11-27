NATO Secretary General Rutte, Ukraine's defence minister to meet in Brussels
- 27 November, 2025
- 20:27
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on December 1, 2025, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Report informs.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors - no media access is planned, though photographs will later be posted on NATO's website.
