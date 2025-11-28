Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    N. Korean hacking group Lazarus suspected behind recent crypto hacking

    Other countries
    28 November, 2025
    • 08:48
    N. Korean hacking group Lazarus suspected behind recent crypto hacking

    North Korean hacking group Lazarus is suspected to be behind a recent breach of around 45 billion won ($30.6 million) worth of cryptocurrency from South Korea's largest crypto exchange Upbit, sources said Friday, Report informs via Yonhap.

    According to government and business sources, authorities plan to carry out an on-site investigation at the crypto exchange with a belief that Lazarus was behind the hacking.

    Dunamu, which operates Upbit, said Thursday it confirmed the transfer of 44.5 billion won worth of Solana-affiliated assets to an unauthorized wallet address and plans to cover the full amount with assets the company owns.

    The hacking group had been suspected of stealing 58 billion won worth of Ethereum from Upbit in 2019.

    Authorities said the methods used in the latest incident resembled those of the 2019 theft.

    "Instead of attacking the server, it is possible that hackers compromised administrators' accounts or posed as administrators to make the transfer," a government official said.

    Experts note the hacking incident came while Pyongyang is seeking to raise money amid a shortage of foreign currency.

    "It is the tactic of Lazarus to transfer crypto to wallets at other exchanges and attempt money laundering," a security official said, noting such methods make it impossible to track the transaction.

    Others said hackers may have intentionally chosen Thursday for their attack, as Naver Corp., South Korea's top search engine operator, announced its decision on the previous day to acquire Dunamu as a wholly owned subsidiary of Naver Financial through a share-swap deal.

    "Hackers have a strong tendency toward self-display," another security official said.

    North Korea crypto exchange hackers
    KİV: Şimali Koreya ilə əlaqəli hakerlər 30,6 milyon dollar dəyərində kriptovalyuta oğurlayıblar
    Yonhap: Связанных с КНДР хакеров подозревают во взломе криптобиржи в Южной Корее

