    Musk predicts Vance to be next US president

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 08:07
    Musk predicts Vance to be next US president

    American billionaire Elon Musk told former colleagues that the current US Vice President JD Vance will become the next leader of the country, Politico noted quoting sources, Report informs.

    They said Musk talked about this during a video conference on November 22 to the employees of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American government (DOGE).

    Earlier this year, Musk oversaw its work for several months and was a US civil servant with a special status who worked on a voluntary basis. He was part of the inner circle of the current US President Donald Trump.

    In a speech, which was not broadcast publicly, Musk said that the United States is now at the beginning of a "great 12-year span." Politico said it composed of the second Trump administration followed by two consecutive JD Vance terms.

    According to the newspaper, Musk has a good relationship with Vance. The next presidential election will be held in 2028. Vance has not yet explicitly stated his plans to run.

    Musk is also sure that he is among the people who are "the top assassination targets in the country, behind only Trump and Vance."

    Politico: Mask Vensin ABŞ-nin növbəti prezidenti olacağına inanır
    Politico: Маск считает, что Вэнс будет следующим президентом США

