More than 120 people die during heatwave in Pakistan

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least, 122 people died as a result of recorded abnormal hot weather in Karachi city of Pakistan and its surrounding regions. Report informs citing BBC, the guidance of Sindh province said.

The provincial health secretary Saeed Mangnejo told the "Agence France-Presse" that 114 people died as a result of heatwave in the city, starting on Saturday. 8 others in districts of Sindh died.

The temperature reached 45 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Saturday. The last time the same heat was recorded in Karachi 36 years ago - in 1979. At that time, the weather temperature was 47 degrees.