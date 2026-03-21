Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Moldovan parliament approves in 1st reading withdrawal from agreement on establishing CIS

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 09:51
    Moldovan parliament approves in 1st reading withdrawal from agreement on establishing CIS

    Moldova's parliament approved in first reading the country's withdrawal from the agreement on the establishment of the CIS and the Almaty declaration, Report informs via TASS.

    "To denounce the Agreement on the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States that was signed in Minsk on December 8, 1991 and the protocol to the Agreement on the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States that was signed in Almaty on December 21, 1991," the resolution says.

    Commonwealth of Independent States Moldova
    Moldova Parlamenti MDB Nizamnaməsinin ləğvini birinci oxunuşda təsdiqləyib
    Парламент Молдовы одобрил в первом чтении денонсацию Устава СНГ

    Latest News

    10:17

    Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attack on southern Syria

    Region
    09:51

    Moldovan parliament approves in 1st reading withdrawal from agreement on establishing CIS

    Other countries
    09:38
    Video

    Leyla Aliyeva makes post on Ramadan holiday

    Domestic policy
    09:25

    Trump administration sues Harvard alleging failure to protect Jewish students

    Other countries
    09:14

    Australia's Northern Territory braces for Tropical Cyclone Narelle impact

    Other countries
    09:00

    International Nowruz Day celebrated worldwide

    Cultural policy
    21:32

    President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    21:00

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US, Ukraine, Russia agree on principles for monitoring ceasefire

    Other countries
    20:55

    Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran hasn't targeted Turkiye or Oman

    Region
    All News Feed