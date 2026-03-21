Moldovan parliament approves in 1st reading withdrawal from agreement on establishing CIS
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 09:51
Moldova's parliament approved in first reading the country's withdrawal from the agreement on the establishment of the CIS and the Almaty declaration, Report informs via TASS.
"To denounce the Agreement on the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States that was signed in Minsk on December 8, 1991 and the protocol to the Agreement on the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States that was signed in Almaty on December 21, 1991," the resolution says.
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