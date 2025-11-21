Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 10:34
    Mohammad Mustafa: Gaza, West Bank are one whole and basis for creating Palestinian State

    Gaza and the West Bank together form a single political and geographic entity within the State of Palestine, and a two‑state solution is the only realistic path to security and stability for everyone in the region, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa stated this at a joint press conference in Brussels with European Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.

    Palestine presented progress achieved in implementing its national reform program at the first donor conference, stressing that the program is being carried out ahead of schedule.

    "This progress is being made despite daily financial pressures and Israel's direct policy aimed at weakening the Palestinian Authority and limiting its ability to function and provide essential services to our people," Mustafa said.

    The Prime Minister noted that if a government is deprived of its revenues, it cannot continue reforms: "The current financial crisis is politically motivated. Israel is withholding Palestine's customs revenues, which threatens the payment of salaries, the continuity of services, and stability both in Gaza and the West Bank."

    In response to a question about resolving Palestine's financial problems, Commissioner Šuica said that the EU is exerting pressure on Israel:

    "We are using our diplomatic channels and all our political capital to encourage Israel to release these funds. This is one of the most important steps, because the amount in question is €3–4 billion. It is a substantial sum and essential for the Palestinian Authority to remain strong and stable," she emphasized.

